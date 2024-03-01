Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

TTNP opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

