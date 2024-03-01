Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,852 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Thryv worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Thryv by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,185,000 after acquiring an additional 519,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thryv by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,585,000 after acquiring an additional 438,334 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Thryv by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,045,000 after acquiring an additional 163,080 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Thryv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,254,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Thryv by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,195,000 after acquiring an additional 59,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thryv

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $95,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 501,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,527,279.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Thryv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $20.94 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $236.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 28.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Thryv Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

