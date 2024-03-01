THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 97.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,796 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of THOR Industries worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $68,187,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 1st quarter worth $46,644,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 895,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,632,000 after acquiring an additional 485,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,637,000. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 5,082.0% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 228,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,769,000 after acquiring an additional 224,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries stock opened at $128.17 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $128.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.78.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

