Thomas F. Herman Sells 2,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:GO opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.07. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GO. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,411,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,086,000 after purchasing an additional 412,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,273,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,001,000 after acquiring an additional 101,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after acquiring an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,941,000 after purchasing an additional 616,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,926,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,814,000 after acquiring an additional 216,257 shares during the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

