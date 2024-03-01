The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Plans $1.02 Quarterly Dividend

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$81.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$82.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$81.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$145.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$75.89 and a 12-month high of C$90.75.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of C$13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.9133005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$90.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total value of C$3,496,050.00. In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total value of C$737,449.38. Also, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total value of C$3,496,050.00. Insiders sold a total of 57,422 shares of company stock worth $4,719,931 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

