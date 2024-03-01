The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Bought by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,808,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,420,000 after purchasing an additional 112,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,094,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,272,000 after purchasing an additional 134,234 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Timken by 18.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,267,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 346,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Timken by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Timken in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

Timken Stock Performance

Timken stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $95.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

