The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.25 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Rathi now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.16. The consensus estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

SMG opened at $65.71 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average of $55.28.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -37.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,881,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,671,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,881,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,671,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,919 shares of company stock worth $3,804,672. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.