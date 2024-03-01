The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Earns Sell Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 970 ($12.30) price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SGE. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.59) to GBX 1,300 ($16.49) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.49) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.95) to GBX 1,250 ($15.85) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.35).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.16) per share. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is presently 9,500.00%.
In other The Sage Group news, insider Sangeeta Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,208 ($15.32) per share, for a total transaction of £12,080 ($15,322.17). Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.
