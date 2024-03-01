The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 38,119 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 118,581 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,215,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,400,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $49.61 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

