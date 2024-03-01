The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,376,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,381 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Kraft Heinz worth $46,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 233.3% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

