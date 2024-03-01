The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ACM Research presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.28.

ACM Research Trading Up 0.8 %

ACM Research stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $570,000 over the last ninety days. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ACM Research by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after buying an additional 458,096 shares in the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

