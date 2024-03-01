The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $9.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RVNC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.17. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.43% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The business had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

