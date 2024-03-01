The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Holdings Raised by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 650,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,981,000 after purchasing an additional 137,484 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $148.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.21, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.96.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

