The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $6,844,775.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 155,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,380,739.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $1,269,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,328,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $6,844,775.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 155,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,380,739.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,782 shares of company stock valued at $8,832,443. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,552,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,838,000 after purchasing an additional 299,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,621,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,042,000 after acquiring an additional 310,182 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,620,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,031,000 after acquiring an additional 221,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,292,000 after acquiring an additional 38,818 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $124.92 on Friday. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $125.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $980.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.13 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

