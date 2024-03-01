The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after acquiring an additional 868,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after acquiring an additional 392,811 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after acquiring an additional 863,026 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,347,119,000 after acquiring an additional 185,383 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $203.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33, a PEG ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

