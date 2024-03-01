The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Increases Dividend to $0.78 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.7843 per share by the bank on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years. Bank of Nova Scotia has a dividend payout ratio of 62.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.0 %

BNS opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.65. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,251,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,190 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 35,236 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 142,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,971,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,287,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 903,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 178,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

