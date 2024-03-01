The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,851 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Allstate worth $45,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Allstate by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,865,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Allstate by 46.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allstate by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after buying an additional 800,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 0.7 %

ALL stock opened at $159.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $168.05.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s payout ratio is -287.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.12.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

