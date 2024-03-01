Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 72,347 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,347 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 69.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Genpact by 71.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Genpact by 140.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $47.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

Several research firms have recently commented on G. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

