Teza Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $254.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.78. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $255.65.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.68.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at $22,173,072.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,080 shares of company stock worth $17,919,032 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

