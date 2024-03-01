Teza Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,747,108.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,767,997 shares in the company, valued at $661,747,108.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119 in the last 90 days. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $28.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

Separately, StockNews.com raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

