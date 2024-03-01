Teza Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,142 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 50.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFGC. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $76.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.32 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

