Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,108 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 113.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,108 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $609,708,000 after purchasing an additional 870,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 15.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $884,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 79.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.57. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

