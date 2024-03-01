Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $1.36 Million in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.17.

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NRG stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $56.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -152.34%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

