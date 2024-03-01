Teza Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 507.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,662 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,788 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.46. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.77 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.