Teza Capital Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 514.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,723 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 429.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $40,055.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,294.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,294.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $96,086.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,911.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,087 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $62.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.08.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. Bank of America started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.