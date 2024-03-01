Teza Capital Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 312.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,775 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 132.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 345.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Perrigo by 39.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Perrigo Stock Down 0.6 %

PRGO opened at $26.26 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.89.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -1,090.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $252,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,070. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Perrigo

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.

Further Reading

