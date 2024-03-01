Teza Capital Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 270.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of DaVita by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in DaVita by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in DaVita by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in DaVita by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $126.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.55. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $128.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.60.

In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total value of $1,362,438.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,814,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

