Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 12,106 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 98,990.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,394,000 after buying an additional 6,102,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Post in the 4th quarter worth about $79,259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 719.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 433,085 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Post by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,396,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,249,000 after purchasing an additional 385,640 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Post in the 1st quarter worth about $26,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Post in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Post has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Post Price Performance

POST stock opened at $104.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.64. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Post

In related news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Post news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $104,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,434. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

