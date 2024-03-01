Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,024 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Republic Services Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $183.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.58 and a twelve month high of $192.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

