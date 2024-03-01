Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Textainer Group Stock Performance

Textainer Group stock opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $50.15.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textainer Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

