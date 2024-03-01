Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 49.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,257 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Terex were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,763,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terex during the third quarter worth $294,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,595,000 after buying an additional 205,591 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $919,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $673,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Price Performance

TEX opened at $57.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.33. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Terex

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.