Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Sells $461,500.12 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 9,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $461,500.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,430,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Tenable Trading Up 2.0 %
TENB opened at $48.16 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.49.
Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $213.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Tenable
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,510,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,248,000 after purchasing an additional 259,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,247,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,843,000 after purchasing an additional 370,932 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,452,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,085,000 after purchasing an additional 680,477 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 13.2% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,040,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,949,000 after purchasing an additional 472,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,038,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.
About Tenable
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.
