Telsey Advisory Group Raises Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target to $44.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup downgraded Steven Madden from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.17. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $45.63.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $519.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 145,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 58,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

