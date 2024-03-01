TD Securities Raises GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$57.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.89.

