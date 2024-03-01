TD Securities Downgrades Onex (TSE:ONEX) to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$115.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Onex from C$115.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday.

ONEX opened at C$101.07 on Monday. Onex has a 12-month low of C$58.71 and a 12-month high of C$107.28. The company has a market cap of C$7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$98.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$88.88.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

