TD Securities Boosts George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$215.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$215.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of George Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$198.83.

George Weston stock opened at C$177.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$170.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$160.43. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$144.41 and a 1 year high of C$184.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.713 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

In other news, Director William Downe bought 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$159.28 per share, with a total value of C$1,274,240.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total transaction of C$1,814,055.00. Insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,263 in the last quarter. Insiders own 58.47% of the company's stock.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

