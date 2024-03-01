TD Cowen Increases GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $14.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 79.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded GoodRx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.47.

Shares of GDRX opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 194.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $9.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 2,602.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

