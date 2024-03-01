TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TaskUs from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on TaskUs from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TaskUs from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on TaskUs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.86.

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TASK. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TaskUs by 2.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of TaskUs by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TaskUs by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in TaskUs by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

