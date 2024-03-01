Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Taitron Components from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of TAIT opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAIT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the third quarter worth $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Taitron Components by 13.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taitron Components by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the fourth quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

