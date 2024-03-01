Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) VP Sells $33,285.20 in Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMDGet Free Report) VP Kristie Burns sold 2,249 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $33,285.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kristie Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 29th, Kristie Burns sold 243 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $3,705.75.
  • On Monday, February 26th, Kristie Burns sold 2,015 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $32,038.50.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $359.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.20. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1,330.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

