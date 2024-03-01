Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Issues Earnings Results

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.96 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. Taboola.com’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Taboola.com updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Taboola.com Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.42. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TBLA shares. TheStreet upgraded Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,334.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Taboola.com news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 33,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $132,895.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,894,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,665,858.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,334.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 562,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,493. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Taboola.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,908,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,922,000 after buying an additional 85,371 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,043,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 33,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Taboola.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,286,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 108,485 shares in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

