T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T. Rowe Price Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for T. Rowe Price Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $113.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.80.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.89%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

