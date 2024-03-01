Synovus Financial Corp Sells 509 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV opened at $105.40 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.58 and a 200 day moving average of $101.08.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

