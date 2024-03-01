Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,595 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Sapiens International worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sapiens International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sapiens International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sapiens International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Sapiens International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sapiens International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.16. Sapiens International Co. has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $31.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $130.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPNS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

