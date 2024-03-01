Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the January 31st total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SVNLY opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

