SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TDOC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.44.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 0.1 %

TDOC opened at $15.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,662. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $792,062.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,416 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,224,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,389,000 after buying an additional 912,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after buying an additional 1,855,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,407,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,606,000 after buying an additional 1,038,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,636,000 after buying an additional 767,999 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,654,000 after buying an additional 1,298,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

