Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGRY. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $31.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.30 and a beta of 2.74. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $735.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $36,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,307.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $36,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,307.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 168,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $5,622,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 131,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,011,950 shares of company stock worth $267,926,146. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

