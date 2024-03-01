Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGC opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $237.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

