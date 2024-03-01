Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SGC opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $237.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.16.
Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 119.15%.
Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies
Superior Group of Companies Company Profile
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.
