Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of SHO opened at $11.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.56 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,326,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,690,000 after buying an additional 140,568 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 333,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 226,771 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth $396,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

See Also

