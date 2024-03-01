Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $65.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SUN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Sunoco Price Performance

Sunoco stock opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.53. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $40.81 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46). The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 1.71%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sunoco will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunoco

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $416,662.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 60.0% during the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

